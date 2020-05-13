Made strange purchases during pandemic? Experts can tell you why

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Have you found yourself buying things online recently you’ve never purchased before? Turns out, there’s a theory behind why.
Experts are breaking down consumer spending during the pandemic into distinct phases:
Phase one was ‘secure the basics’ phase. This is pretty easy to understand when you see essentials missing from store shelves, even if for some, it teetered on the edge of hoarding.
Now some experts say we’re crossing into phase two, which is ‘comfort buying.’
Maybe it’s boredom. Maybe it’s a reward for hanging in there. But it’s all about ‘feeling good.’
A woman in Connecticut admits that’s exactly what happened when she saw something she couldn’t resist while stuck in the house. The Australian company she purchased fro, has seen sales go up 110 percent from last year.
What do they make? Little tents for your cat. For $60.
Twenty percent of people who say they’ve spent more money during the quarantine, especially on these extravagant items, say they’ve gone more than a thousand dollars over their budget.
A good tip to follow: always wait 24 hours to make a purchase on something that’s not considered a basic.
