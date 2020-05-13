Milford tattoo shop preps for long-awaited reopening

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - After weeks of frustration and uncertainty, tattoo artists at The Atlas Tattoo Company are now celebrating.
Initially, they say it felt like being left in the dark because there was no mention of reopening for their industry.
The Atlas Tattoo Company and others in their industry will have the chance to reopen on Friday.
For many business owners, going over new state guidelines with employees is now a mandatory routine.
These new protocols are ones Devin Sheehy and his crew at The Atlas Tattoo Company in Milford are ready to follow.
The new safety protocols require employees to wear masks and gloves, sanitize workstations and social distance customers.
Sheehy says he’s enforced most of these rules in his shop before COVID-19.
So now he’s taking extra extensive safety measures instead.
“We’ll have face masks, of course, we’re also investing in face shields for our artists," Sheehy explained. "We are purchasing filters for the shop to cleanse the air. Putting up barriers wherever possible.”
Sheehy says not hearing a restart timeline from the governor in almost two months was disappointing to them.
“We were definitely left in the dark," Sheehy stated. "A lot of tattoo artists were frustrated when he said we’re going to open barbershops; we’re going to open up salons. It’s like how are we really that different. We’re more experienced with procedures and keeping people safe.”
Finally, the good news came on Tuesday and Sheehy has had a big response from clients wanting to book appointments.
“Emails blow up on our shop and my personal Facebook,” said Sheehy.
He said there’s some anxiety with the reopening, but he feels prepared to take the necessary precautions to continue operating.
To practice safe social distancing The Atlas Tattoo Company is only taking appointments, no walk-ins allowed.
