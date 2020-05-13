Not So Cold Overnight - Warmer Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today was a cloudy and cool day and most locations have struggled to make the upper 50s. The official high temperature was 58° which is 15° colder than the normal high temperature if 73°. Tomorrow will warm to above normal for a change.
But you will be surprised at how much warmer tomorrow is going to be as an abrupt warming pushes afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s Thursday.
After that, through May 26th it looks like high temperatures mostly in the 70s and 80s. In fact, it looks like summer for a while beginning Thursday.
With the warmer air comes wet weather with frequent periods of spring rain and thunder.
