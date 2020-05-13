Ohio receives shipment of remdesivir, drug used to treat COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health has received a shipment of remdesivir from the federal government, according to ODH.
Created by pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences, the antiviral drug is being studied in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19. It has been found to shorten the duration of the disease from 15 to 11 days in patients treated in hospitals, ODH says.
Remdesivir has not yet been approved by the FDA as a treatment for COVID-19, but in the absence of alternatives, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug May 1.
“This is not a cure, but early signs indicate that it can help in the treatment of COVID-19,” ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, said. “Ohio’s allocation is not enough to treat all patients, so we are working with medical experts to ensure distribution is based on clinical best practices.”
The allotment received by ODH Tuesday comprises 20 cases of remdesivir, which is estimated for around 100 patients.
Health officials explain the drug is administered intravenously in five- or ten-day courses depending on the severity of the disease.
ODH is working with the Ohio Hospital Association to distribute remdesivir across Ohio. ODH did not provide specifics on which hospitals would be receiving the drug.
ODH did say the distribution was decided upon by clinical leaders from the geographic zones created to help the state with its pandemic response.
According to ODH, the decision-makers within each zone comprise clinicians, pharmacists, public health officials, policymakers, ethicists and other health leaders.
The decision was based on the percentage of mechanically ventilated patients, or those with the most severe cases of the virus, ODH says.
Each hospital receiving the drug will be responsible for distributing it to specific patients, ODH says.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.