Ohio unemployment office servicing staggering number of calls

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday, the director of Ohio Jobs and Family Services said they received 294,000 calls into the unemployment office.
The office is averaging 350,000 calls a day in the last week.
Of the calls received on Tuesday, Hall says the office was able to service 69,000 of them - about 1 in 4.
- 24,500 were answered by agents.
- 33,000 checked their claim status.
- 11,000 used the automated pin reset function.
“Me saying please be patient is not acceptable. And I have conveyed that to the team. We’re moving forward to implement day over day strategies to get more calls in... and so I just deeply regret that we have that challenge," Hall said.
When the pandemic started, Lt. Governor Jon Husted said there were 42 workers in the call center.
There are now more than 1,100.
