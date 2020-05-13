Restaurants working to finalize plans for patio dining in the street

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The corner of 15th Street and Vine Street is one of the sections the City of Cincinnati is closing so restaurants can have outdoor dining.
The city is expected to provide more information on the partial street closures Thursday morning, but the exact plan of how this is going to look is still up in the air.
Bridget Lieb is the owner of Sacred Beast, which sits at that very corner of 15th and Vine.
Sacred Beast, an upscale diner, already has an outdoor patio. But before the street-closures, social distancing requirements would limit them to four tables if they were to open the patio up.
“That’s not really enough to be open,” said Lieb.
That is why they’re excited the street is closing, so they can increase their capacity in a safe way.
But it’s happening fast, Lieb says, so the restaurant won’t be able to take advantage of the street closure’s first day.
"We have to organize our furniture, get a plan,” said Lieb.
Part of that plan includes training their staff on COVID-19 safety. Once they are, they’ll be able to take the food straight from the kitchen to the tables outside.
Cincinnati isn’t the only city in the region helping out by closing off streets. Lebanon is closing down Mulberry Street on Friday at 3 p.m. through Sunday at 8 p.m.
Christian Kallenberger is the manager of Roll on In in Lebanon. According to him, they’ve lost a lot of their business since the closure.
“Probably five to eight thousand dollars,” said Kallenberger.
Lebanon will be closing the street from Friday to Sunday for the foreseeable future.
Even with a limited number of days Kallenberger said it will allow them to play catch-up: “That should compensate really well for what we’ve lost.”
Meanwhile, in Over-the-Rhine, the owner of Aladdin’s Eatery was finalizing the layout of her outside space for Friday.
“The rain is really what’s going to be the deterrent. I think Monday looks good though, so that will be beneficial for the week moving forward,” said owner Carla Chalkley.
The restaurants FOX19 NOW spoke with told us strictly outside dining isn’t perfect, but they’re grateful to be allowed to serve people in-person again.
While they’re focused on reopening, every restaurant says they are also. focused on doing it safely.
“Everyone staying safe is the most important thing we can do right now,” said Lieb.
'No parking’ signs have been put up in Cincinnati on the streets that will be closed to give drivers a warning that they need to park somewhere else before Friday.
