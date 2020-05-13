Tennis courts reopen at Lunken, CRC says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission says it has reopened tennis courts and pickle ball courts at the Lunken Tennis Facility.
CRC says it has reopened the courts in accordance with new safety precautions allowed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
“CRC, with an abundance of care, has re-opened the Lunken Tennis Facility. Lunken is a nice outdoor park complex with recreational spaces that allow for social distancing while enhancing citizen’s physical wellness," CRC Director Daniel Betts said, adding reopening the courts is a “win/win for our city."
The facility will be open weekdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Reservations are required. You can make one by calling 513.321.1772.
CRC says it will be gradually be reopening facilities under the guidance of state and local government recommendations and with the safety of patrons and staff as its major concern.
Find out more by visiting cincyrec.org.
