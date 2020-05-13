Two charged with child rape in Brown County, court docs say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man and woman are behind bars on multiple counts of child rape, according to court documents.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that their investigation with the Mt. Orab Police Department began when the police received a complaint of child pornography.
Amber Brewer, 26, of Hamersville, and Billy Jay Sheeley, 47, of Winchester are both facing multiple counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, one count of endangering children, and one count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to their criminal complaints.
The complaints say that both, “did knowingly engage in sexual contact” with a child under the age of 10.
The documents also say Brewer forced the child to perform oral sex on her, while Brewer forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.
A Brown County Sheriff’s Office detective spoke to Brewer while she was in jail on a different charge.
Det. Quinn Carlson told Brewer that authorities already had images from her ex-boyfriend’s (Sheeley) Facebook account that showed their conversations as well as multiple naked photographs of a four-year-old child, according to probable cause affidavit.
Quinn stated in the affidavit that Brewer, "was very open and willing to admit to what she did.”
She told Quinn she sent Sheeley the pictures because he asked for them and that, “she always had fantasies about doing these types of sexual things with small children and Bill shared her desires," according to the affidavit.
Quinn also spoke with Sheeley who was in jail on a different charge.
Sheeley was also very open and willing to admit what he and Amber did, stated Quinn in the affidavit.
In the documents, Sheeley told the detective that he never thought of doing anything sexual with children physically until, "Amber came along, and then his fantasy became a reality for him.”
In the affidavit, Quinn said Sheeley admitted there was a lot of child porn on his phone and admitted to receiving nude pictures and photos that Amber sent to him of that child as well as others she, “was taking care of from time to time”
The court documents say Sheeley’s current finance ran a daycare out of their home but he denied any involvement with any of those children.
Bond for Brewer was set at $100,000. Sheeley has not had his first court appearance.
Brewer is being held in the Brown County Jail and Sheeley is in the Adams County Jail.
