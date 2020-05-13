Warmer and Wetter Weather Ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been a cloudy and cool day and most locations have struggled to make the middle 50s. To the north of the city cloud cover is thinner and temperatures as a result are warmer with most areas in the low and middle 690s.
But you will be surprised at how much warmer tomorroe is as abrupt warming pushes afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s Thursday. After that through May 26th it looks like high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. In fact it looks like summer for a while beginning Thursday.
With the warmer air comes wet weather with frequent periods of spring rain and thunder.
