Warming trend starts Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start your Wednesday out with a partly cloudy sky, and that will be the case for most of your afternoon. While a shower is possible far south, most of us stay dry Wednesday afternoon, with a high of 60 degrees.
The warmer air arrives on Thursday and with that will come the chance for rain and scattered thunder through the weekend. While this will not be a wash out their will be chances everyday, as temperatures rise into the upper 70′s.
This is just the beginning as summer time temperatures move in next week with highs in the mid 80′s by the middle part of the week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.