WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky’s reopening plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths at his daily 5 p.m. media briefing.
On Wednesday, hospitals and healthcare facilities resumed non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50 percent of their pre-pandemic patient volume. Facilities can determine their own patient capacities beginning May 27.
Several other sectors have already reopened: Horse racing (w/out spectators), manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses, construction, pet grooming and boarding, photography and vehicle or vessel dealerships have followed. On May 18, government offices and agencies are set to reopen, and retail and funeral services are scheduled to reopen May 20.
The governor was also asked about the reopening of public and commercial pools Wednesday.
“None of our kids want to have to grow up knowing that, maybe going to see a grandparent, after they’ve gone to a pool, maybe is the reason that grandparent isn’t here anymore,” Beshear said, adding 25-plus states have not yet announced plans for reopening pools.
