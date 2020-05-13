What you need to know about the impact of COVID-19 on the Tri-State

Publisher: FOX19
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Last reviewed: 5/13/2020
Overview: Businesses are reopening in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In Ohio, hair and nail salons, massage, tattoo and piercing shops may open on Friday, May 15 with proper protocols. Starting Friday, May 22, Kentucky restaurants may reopen with 33% capacity. Starting Sunday, May 24, Indiana theaters can open at 50% capacity; pools, playgrounds, campgrounds, and gyms can open with social distancing.
Closures: Several area pools have announced they will remain closed for summer 2020. They include Fairfield Aquatics Center, Wyoming Recreational Center pool, City of Cheviot Municipal Pool and Splash Park, Covington’s city pool, and its water park/splash pad, Florence Aquatic Center, and city pools in Greendale, Indiana.
Events: The City of Blue Ash has canceled Red, White & Blue Ash on July 4, 2020, at Summit Park due to the uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus. For the full list of canceled events in Blue Ash and any upcoming “virtual” happenings, please check the Blue Ash Events website.
Schools: Cincinnati Public Schools will celebrate the Class of 2020 with graduation parades. Starting on May 18, seniors from the School for Creative and Performing Arts will drive to their graduation and get their diplomas. They will also receive a yard sign celebrating the Class of 2020 and a T-shirt. Several other graduations will take place the week of May 18.
How to help: FC Cincinnati and Cincy Shirts have joined to offer a special t-shirt celebrating 513 Day. A $5.13 donation will be made to the local non-profit Activities Beyond the Classroom (ABC) for each shirt sold through the end of May. ABC helps give Cincinnati Public School students opportunities for activities outside the classroom. Order your 13 Day FC Cincinnati shirt here.
How to get help: The Freestore Foodbank is currently distributing 55 lbs. pre-made food bags per household. They may be picked up at the Customer Connection Center, 112 E. Liberty Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 513-357-4600 for help.
Public Transport: Effective Friday, May 8, Metro is increasing service on several high-demand routes to better meet customers’ needs as they begin to return to work. The following routes will see increased service adjustments: Rt. 16 Mt. Healthy, Rt. 32 Glenway Crossing-Price Hill via Matson, Rt. 43 Evendale-Woodlawn, and Rt. 51 Hyde Park-Uptown-Glenway Crossing Crosstown. Visit Metro’s website at www.go-metro.com for schedule details.
Unemployment: The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced residents can now apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The PUA is a new federal program that covers many more categories of workers than the traditional unemployment program. Those who believe they may be eligible should apply online.
Personal Protective Equipment: If you are required to wear a mask at work, or choose to wear one out, there is a proper way to put one on. The CDC says to wash your hands first with soap and water. Be sure to cover your nose and mouth. When removing a mask, be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and wash hands immediately after removing.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.