Bengals’ 2020 preseason schedule released

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The dates and times of the Bengals’ 2020 preseason schedule have been set.
Cincinnati will begin preseason play on Saturday, Aug. 15 (8 p.m.) at Kansas City by taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
The game is expected to be the NFL debut of Bengals QB Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.
Cincinnati then returns home to face Minnesota on Friday, Aug. 21 (7 p.m.), in what is expected to be Burrow’s Paul Brown Stadium debut.
The team travels the following week to play at Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 28 (8 p.m.), in a nationally televised game on CBS.
The Bengals’ preseason schedule wraps up with a home contest against Indianapolis on Thursday, Sept. 3 (7 p.m.). The finale will mark the 20th consecutive year the Bengals and Colts have met in preseason.
Here’s a look at the Bengals’ preseason schedule:
- Saturday, Aug. 15, at Kansas City, 8 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network
- Friday, Aug. 21, Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network
- Friday, Aug. 28, at Atlanta, 8 p.m., CBS
- Thursday, Sept. 3, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., Bengals Preseason TV Network
Above press release provided by Cincinnati Bengals Communications.
