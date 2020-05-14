Butler County health officials see 260% increase in COVID-19 cases

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The Butler County Health Department reports a 260% increase in COVID-19 cases from May 7 to May 10, therefore requiring everyone to wear masks in all indoor situations.
Health officials that 44% of cases were linked to a workplace, household, or healthcare exposure. Overall, 23% of the new cases had family members who were sick. Of the new cases, 60% live in area codes 45014 and 45011.
Before May 7, the average daily number of cases was 7.2. From May 7 to May 10, the average number of daily cases was 26, said health officials.
Health officials say several factors played a part in the increase, including a large scale testing event, and an increased number of cases occurring in clusters. Most of the cases were linked to others who were already sick with the virus.
To help stop the spread, health officials ask the public to wear face masks in restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, and on public transit.
"We want everyone to wear a face mask in all indoor situations that require interacting with people other than the ones you live with," Bailer said. "We fully understand that health is more than just protection from a virus; health is also being able to pay the rent and feed families. We need both of these things to work in harmony in order to successfully move out of shut down."
"The rise in case numbers is a reminder that as we move towards reopening, we must do so intentionally and carefully with an eye towards protecting the health of the public as well as stimulating the economy," said Health Commissioner for Butler County General Health District, Jennifer Bailer.
They also remind the public to follow COVID-19 protocols.
- If you are over 65 years old, or have underlying health conditions, stay at home.
- Practice social distancing/physical distancing by keeping 6 feet away from others at all times.
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
