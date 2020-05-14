Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Live from Music Hall’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced it will mount its first live performance in Music Hall since the cancellation of the remainder of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m.
Four CSO musicians will take the stage to perform Mahler’s Piano Quartet in A Minor.
Music Director Louis Langree will host the event.
Though the auditorium will be empty, the concert will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and the orchestra’s website.
“This is a deeply meaningful moment, signaling the beginning of our return to Music Hall. Of course we would love all the musicians of the Orchestra to be able to perform, but we understand that we must be patient until it is possible again,” Langree said.
