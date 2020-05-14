Cincinnati Zoo officials provide forms of enrichment for animals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Since the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden is temporarily not allowing visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, zoo officials are using other forms of enrichment to help enhance the animals' natural behavior or senses.
"Enrichment is one of the most important things that we do for our animals," said Cincinnati Zoo senior keeper Jenna Wingate. "We encourage physical activity and mental stimulation by introducing complex feeders or devices that they have to learn to manipulate, giving them novel food and sensory items, training, or even presenting something with an unusual scent."
Wingate says Fiona loves the smell of coffee and triggers her behavior, probably due to the coffee breath her caretakers had.
One of the forms of enrichment is offering the animals their favorite foods. Zoo officials say they would hide favorite meals of the animals in hard-to-reach places so that it encourages them to hunt for prey.
During the winter, the zoo modified the Malaysian tiger habitat by including features the promote natural behaviors like scratching, running, climbing, scent-marking, swimming, and resting.
"We are taking great care of the animals and looking forward to welcoming visitors back to see them," said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. "Getting re-acclimated to a Zoo with people in it will be an enriching experience for the animals! It will be interesting to see how they respond to face coverings. That new sight will be something else for them to figure out, but they will get used to it as the rest of us have!"
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.