City leaders discuss outdoor seating plans for restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati will be closing some streets and lanes in its Downtown and Over-The-Rhine neighborhoods to create patio seating for local restaurants.
The outdoor environments, set to open May 15, will ostensibly follow proper safety protocols and social distancing as required by Gov. Mike DeWine’s phased reopening.
The locations will span Over-the-Rhine, Downtown Cincinnati and the Banks, although the restaurants and bars at the Banks will not be offering “street seats” this weekend.
Spokesperson for the Banks, Tracy Schwegmann, says the restaurants and bars have collaboratively agreed to offer limited outdoor patio seating and carry-out starting Friday.
“The collective of bars and restaurants at The Banks will continue to explore the ‘Street Seats’ options and how to best introduce this experience in a safe environment,” Schwegmann said.
City leaders said residents who use parking on closed streets would be allowed to park for free in a metered space during this 90-day pilot program.
“Restaurant owners would complete applications online and need to agree to city terms and conditions and abide by the health department regulations,” Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman said.
Turnaround time for the permit application approval is two days, according to council members.
Mayor John Cranley says social distancing in the patios will be monitored to the extent the Health Department and CPD are able. He also says self-enforcement by restaurants and customers will be key.
Director of Environmental Health Antonio Young said restaurants will have to provide facilities for handwashing and cleaning to occur.
City Manager Patrick Duhaney said people will have access to restrooms inside of the businesses.
“Warnings will be issued (first) concerning problems with improper mask-wearing, table distancing, etc.” Young said.
There are guidelines set, according to city leaders. Restaurants can stay open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on the weekends.
Full street closure:
- 15th Street – Between Vine and Republic, Republic and Race, Race and Pleasant
- 14th Street - Between Vine and Republic, Republic and Race
- 13th Street - Between Vine and Republic
- Freedom Way - Between Vine and Joe Nuxhall, Vine and Race
- Joe Nuxhall - Between 2nd and Freedom Way
- Campbell Alley - Between Findlay and W. Elder
Partial Lane Closure:
- Race St – Between Elder and Findlay, Court and 9th, 6th and 5th
- Vine St. – Between 15th and Central Parkway
- Walnut St. – Between 14th and Mercer St
- Walnut St—Between 12th and 13th
- Clay St – Between 14th and Liberty, 13th and 12th
- Main St – Between 12th and Central Parkway
- Broadway - 13th and 12th
- 8th St. - between Sycamore and Main
- 7th St. – Between Walnut and Main
Additional Areas
- Fountain Square
- Aronoff Center Plaza
Other restaurants and other neighborhoods will be added.
