Fatal crash closes NB I-75 at Paddock Road

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Paddock Road due to a fatal crash early in Springfield Township early Thursday, police said.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen, they said.
All traffic is being routed off the highway onto Paddock Road until further notice.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene when the three-vehicle crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. according to police.
See more on this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
