Hamilton Co. approves tax hike for improved bus service

“Alicia Reece is a downtown, City Hall Democrat. The people of Hamilton County do not want to see that brand of extreme and chaotic politics on the county level. As the county faces down serious and complicated financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more critical now than ever that we elect someone with private sector business experience that is going to bring balance to Commission. Right now our Commission represents only a portion of Hamilton County - we need to bring political balance in order to provide better representation and a diversity of ideas.