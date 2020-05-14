Fire in downtown Dillsboro displaces 3 families

DILLSBORO, Ind. (FOX19) - Three families were displaced after a structure fire in downtown Dillsboro Wednesday night.
The Dillsboro Fire Department responded to the fire in the 12000 block of North Street around 6:45 p.m.
The structure had four apartments and was located adjunct to a building on one side containing Deville’s Pharmacy and the post office and another store front/apartment building on the other.
Responding firefighters said they found heavy fire venting through the roof and spreading smoke all along the west side of the town.
Firefighters were able to limit the spread of fire to the upper portion of the building, and no other structures were heavily damaged by the blaze.
A dog was rescued from one of the apartments upstairs and is expected to recover.
No one was injured.
It took approximately 60 firefighters six hours to extinguish the fire.
The displaced families are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
The damage is estimated at $240,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
