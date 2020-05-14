Gov. DeWine to make announcement on swimming pools, summer activities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday he expects to make an announcement when public pools can reopen and summer activities can resume.
"We understand people need to make plans. Summer’s about here. We’re certainly going to get that information shortly,” DeWine said in Tuesday’s press conference.
Retailers opened on Tuesday, May 12 as indicated in guidance on a phased-in reopening of the state following coronavirus closures.
Hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops can open on Friday, May 15.
On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced massage parlors and tattoo and piercing shops can also open on May 15 with proper safety protocols.
People with appointments will have to wait in the car, only people with appointments can enter the facility. Lobbies and waiting areas will have social distancing marked.
Masks will be worn by stylists/barbers. Customers may be asked to wear a mask or face covering during their appointment.
For bars and restaurants, outside dining will begin on Friday, May 15, and inside dining on Thursday, May 21.
In Ohio bars and restaurants, floor plans will be created to follow social distancing guidelines.
All must be separated by physical barriers and parties must be 10 people or fewer.
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said child care facilities will remain closed.
“It’s very important that we get this right. We don’t want to announce a date until we have the protocols in place. We’re focusing on the safety of the kids, their families, and the employees,” he said.
DeWine said he does not intend to move forward to open them until Ohio has the most science-based and safety-based plan that the state can put together.
“To be candid: The mistakes I’ve made in my career have come about when I haven’t had all the facts or didn’t dig deep enough -- so this process is continuing. Reopening childcare centers is simply too important to do so without all the best information and protocols in place,” he said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 25,721 cases and 1,483 deaths.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says the is in a “plateau” based on the case numbers and noted that long-term care residents are 16% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
“To keep this economy open and to keep employees safe, please wear your face coverings,” she said.
