Indiana: 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths, 26,053 total cases

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths and 26,053 total positive cases.
Health officials say majority of those who tested positive in the FOX19 viewing area are between the ages of 50 and 59. Majority of those who have died from the virus are between the ages of 70 and 79.
Here are the county-by-county positive cases, deaths, and number of people tested in the FOX19 viewing area.
- Fayette County: 40 cases, four deaths, 351 tested
- Franklin County: 107 cases, seven deaths, 294 tested
- Dearborn County: 154 cases, 17 deaths, 624 tested
- Ohio County: 11 cases, zero deaths, 68 tested
- Ripley County: 105 cases, six deaths, 642 tested
- Switzerland County: 14 cases, zero deaths, 171 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 89 tested
