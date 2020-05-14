KSP identifies victims killed in Robertson Co. house fire

MT. OLIVET, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police identified two people who died in a house fire Monday morning in Robertson County.
State police say 41-year-old Amanda Popejoy of Westfield, Indiana, and 45-year-old John Workman of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky died as a result of the fire.
KSP received a call about the fire around 4 a.m. from a person passing by the home located in the 900 block of U.S. 62.
First responders arrived at the scene and located the two deceased adults inside.
State police are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
They say nothing suggests foul play at this time.
