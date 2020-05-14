List of COVID-19 cases inside Ohio’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities not released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country have seen a cluster of coronavirus cases.
The State of Ohio typically re-publishes its dashboard showing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases of residents and staff at long-term care facilities by Wednesday.
However, the updated list has yet to be released as of Thursday morning.
The Ohio Department of Health’s website still shows the list dating back from last Wednesday, showing some significant clusters of residents and staff cases in Northeast Ohio facilities.
However, the Ohio Department of Health said, “residents and family members should understand that the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is no way an indicator of a facility that isn’t following proper procedures. Families should always feel free to ask questions of the facility where their loved one resides, and if not satisfied, contact their local ombudsman.”
Nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many living in these congregate-care facilities are older adults with underlying chronic medical conditions.
Early on in the fight against COVID-19, visitors were banned from these facilities and the CDC released the following recommendations.
- Keep COVID-19 from entering your facility
- Identify infections early
- Prevent the spread of COVID-19
- Assess supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and initiate measures to optimize current supply
- Identify and manage severe illness
Ohio has set up a special dashboard online to help you track the cases in these facilities.
The Ohio Department of Health said the totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered or passed away prior to the report.
Again, the list below was last updated by the Ohio Department of Health on May 6.
The dashboard shows the number of cases among staff, patients, or residents.
Find the complete list here and it will be updated by the state each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
