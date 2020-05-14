Major warm-up starts Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A major warm-up will begin Thursday after several days of below-average temperatures in the Tri-State.
Highs will shoot to nearly 80 degrees right into the weekend, and we can expect these above-normal temperatures for the foreseeable future, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
This summer preview will continue with highs in the mid-80s by the middle of next week, he says.
With this warmer weather comes rain and thunder chances, however.
These will not be “washouts," Marzullo says, but just watch out for occasional thunder or downpours.
Those rain showers could arrive in the Tri-State as early as Thursday morning.
They should taper late morning and early afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.