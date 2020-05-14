McDonald’s outlines safety measures for eating in its restaurants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - McDonald’s is outlining safety standards for customers and workers at its fast food restaurants as in-person dining resumes at some locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
McDonald’s closed in-person dining in March but has continued to serve drive-thru and carry-out meals.
In the Tri-State, in-person dining will return next week in Ohio and Kentucky and already has resumed in Indiana at 50% capacity and bars must remain closed.
Expect to see McDonald’s play areas closed, some seats and tables blocked off for social distancing and workers in masks and gloves, the company said in a news release Wednesday.
The new guidelines apply to all restaurants whether they are company-owned or franchises, and all must follow state and local laws, they said.
“As states begin to re-open, McDonald’s will be cautious and judicious to help ensure safety,” the company said.
“Many people are depending on us right now for a hot meal, which is why 99 percent of our restaurants have remained open, continuing to offer McDonald’s favorites – and a small bit of normalcy and comfort - through Drive Thru, McDelivery and carry-out.”
New procedures and guidelines for in-restaurant dining include:
- Closing some seating and tables to accommodate social distancing
- More frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces, including tables
- Continued care efforts, including crew members wearing masks or face coverings, and gloves, and making masks available for customers in municipalities where they are required
- Keeping Play Places closed and modifying our dine-in beverage procedures to minimize contact
McDonald’s already has implemented nearly 50 process changes in restaurants and increased training for restaurant crew.
That includes installing hand sanitizers, protective barriers at cash registers and guidance stickers on lobby floors showing customers where to wait for carry-out orders, the news release says.
They also closed drink stations and required workers to wash their hands hourly.
“As our daily routines continue to evolve, we remain committed to safely serving you and our local neighborhoods around the country. We look forward to welcoming you back into our dining rooms, when the timing is right and with these extra precautions in place.”
