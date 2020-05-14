Officer shoots man during confrontation in Union Township, police say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Union Township police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday night, the department said in a release.
Police say the officer was dispatched around 10:35 p.m. to an area near Bach Buxton Road and Elick Lane off SR32 for a report of a disturbance.
At that location, the officer was reportedly met by a man unknown to police.
A confrontation ensued, police say, during which the officer fired their gun at the man, striking him.
The man was transported to an area hospital, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.