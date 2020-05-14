One dead in Queensgate crash, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a crash on the 8th Street Viaduct Thursday evening, according to CPD.
Police say two other victims were transported to a local hospital.
The crash is located near the railroad overpass in Queensgate.
They have not indicated how many cars were involved in the crash, the cause or the condition of those hospitalized.
The viaduct will be shut down while police investigate. They say they do not know when it will reopen.
