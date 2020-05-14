Police ID 25-year-old woman killed in Winton Hills shooting

WINTON HILLS (FOX19) - A 25-year-old woman was killed in a Winton Hills homicide Wednesday night, Cincinnati police announced overnight.
Sharde Tarplay succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Dutch Colony Drive.
Further details, including what led up to the shooting, were not released.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit said they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.
This is the latest homicide and shooting in Cincinnati as it sees a surge in violence this spring amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
Before the latest homicide Wednesday night, the union that represents Cincinnati police already had announced it would be joined by top police officials including Chief Eliot Isaac at a news conference Thursday at the union hall in the West End to discuss violence and “issues with the criminal justice system that need to be addressed."
“While the COVID crisis has dominated our daily lives, Cincinnati has also been afflicted with an epidemic of gun violence, homicides, shootings and other violent crime,” reads the statement from the Fraternal Order of Police.
“Cincinnati police officers are making arrests of violent offenders and recovering numerous firearms. Repeat offenders are driving the danger and violence in our neighborhoods.”
