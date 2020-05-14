Record-low Memorial Day travel likely due to COVID-19, AAA says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Travel over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend is likely to set a record low due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, according to AAA.
For the first time in 20 years, AAA announced Thursday it will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast predicting the number of people driving and flying due to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has undermined the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast, AAA reports.
Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.
In contrast, Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA.
That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation (train, cruise, etc.).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel.
“Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19,” AAA said in a news release.
“AAA recommends residents adhere to Ohio’s Stay Healthy and Safe At Home Order, issued on April 29, 2020. It requires residents to travel for essential needs only, adhere to all social distancing guidelines of at least six feet, prohibit gatherings of no more than 10 people and self-quarantine for 14 days if they have participated in non-essential travel to another state."
AAA said it expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.
