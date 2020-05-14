Reds announce furloughs, pay cuts in response to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday the club will be instituting furloughs and pay reductions for some of its employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes impact 25 percent of the club’s workforce, according to a statement released on its website.
The club says the changes will take effect June 1.
“The Reds are confident that baseball will be back, and that the culture the Reds have created as an organization will withstand this unfortunate disruption to our normal course of business,” the statement reads.
"We continue to be prepared and ready for Reds baseball to return to Great American Ball Park.”
On Monday, MLB owners gave the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.
