Union Township officer shoots man during confrontation, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Union Township police officer shot a man during a confrontation in Clermont County Thursday night, police say.
The officer was dispatched to an area near Bach Buxton Road and Elick Lane off Ohio 32 for a report of a disturbance about 10:30 p.m., according to a police news release.
The officer was met by a man unknown to police. A confrontation ensued during which the officer fired his or her gun at the man, striking him, police said.
The man was transported to a hospital, according to the statement.
His condition was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
