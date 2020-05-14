Warm, Humid and Showery for a While

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm front pushed into northern Ohio and Indiana today and early on a cluster of showers kept the cloud cover fairly thick and for a few temperatures did not warm quickly. Once the sky partially cleared the temperature soared to a high of 81°.
Because of all the cold weather lately it may seem that it has been a long time since we hit the 80s but the last occurrence was only a short time ago when we hit 82° on May 2nd.
Showery weather will continue Friday through Sunday but none of those days will be an all day washout.
After that, through May 26th it looks like high temperatures mostly in the 70s and 80s. In fact, it looks like summer for a while beginning Wednesday.
