Warm and unsettled at times the next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our quick warm up begins Thursday and we can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the foreseeable future.
In fact while we will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees right into the weekend, look for a summer preview to continue into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.
With this warmer weather comes rain and thunder chances, not wash outs but occasional thunder or downpours .
While we will have a rain chance midday, we will be dry late Thursday afternoon and early evening as temperatures reach 79 degrees. Then chances through the weekend with highs near 80.
Our best chance for a few storms on Friday will be between 2pm and 8pm/
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.