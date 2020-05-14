Warmer but Showery Through the Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm front pushed into northern Ohio and Indiana overnight but a cluster of showers kept the cloud cover fairly thick for a few hours today and a result temperatures did not warm quickly. By 1:30 PM there was enough sunshine for the temperature to reach 75°.
Showery weather will continue Friday through Sunday but none of those days will be an all day washout.
After that, through May 26th it looks like high temperatures mostly in the 70s and 80s. In fact, it looks like summer for a while beginning Wednesday.
As the atmosphere warms a large ridge of high pressure will keep much of next week dry.
