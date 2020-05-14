WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky’s reopening plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths as well as the state’s reopening plans during his daily 5 p.m. media briefing.
On Wednesday the governor sounded an upbeat message about reopening the state’s economy even without a vaccine. He referenced increased testing, contact tracing and rapid response plans in the event of a case spike.
As for schools returning to in-person classes, Beshear had this to say: “I desperately want to get there. We have got to get in a position to do it safely. That is why we are doing all this planning.
"That is my goal, to try to have this virus in a place where we can send our kids back to school in the fall.”
Meanwhile, hospitals and healthcare facilities resumed non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50 percent of their pre-pandemic patient volume on Wednesday. Hospitals now also have the discretion to allow one visitor per patient.
Several other sectors have already reopened: Horse racing (w/out spectators), manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses, construction, pet grooming and boarding, photography and vehicle or vessel dealerships have followed.
On May 18, government offices and agencies are set to reopen, and retail and funeral services are scheduled to reopen May 20.
See the full reopening schedule here.
