Casket flag of WWI vet finds its way to family 71 years after getting lost in the mail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State family has been reunited with the casket flag of a loved one who served in World War I.
The flag was found in a pile of trash in Trenton, Ohio. Two Middletown residents say they happened upon it while scrapping.
FOX19 NOW ran a story about the flag last week. The veteran’s family saw the story and, with the help of Middletown VFW Post 3809, were soon reunited with the flag.
US Army Sgt. Farris McIntosh served his country in the war from 1910-1912.
“Grandpa Mac was a World War I vet," said Bob McIntosh, Farris’s Branson. "He was in the coastal artillery. He was sent home early because he was the last child left alive. His sister died.”
McIntosh passed away from a heart attack in 1949. His casket flag was sent, but it was addressed only to the Middletown postmaster.
No one knows how the flag ended up in Trenton — or in the trash. But 71 years later, it was presented to his grandchildren.
McIntosh is buried at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown beside his son, Julius, who was also a military man. Julius McIntosh served in the US Navy.
