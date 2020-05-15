Chief: Man who confronted Union Township officer with knife killed in police-involved shooting

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A 49-year-old man armed with a knife who confronted an officer and refused her repeated commands to drop it is dead in a police-involved shooting in Clermont County’s Union Township, the police chief said.
The officer was dispatched to Bach Buxton Road and Elick Lane off Ohio 32 for a report of a disturbance about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday.
Upon arrival, the officer was confronted and approached by a man armed with a knife, police said.
The man, Robert Tincher, ignored repeated commands from the officer to put the knife down, said Police Chief Scott Gaviglia.
As a result, the officer had no choice but to fire her gun to defend herself, striking the armed man to stop the threat of deadly force, the chief said.
Tincher was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds and died.
The officer was not hurt and is on paid administrative leave for three days, which is customary in these situations, the police chief said.
She is a 14-year veteran of the Union Township Police Department.
Her name is not being released at this time.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, the chief said.
The fatal police-involved shooting comes as communities across the Tri-State, Ohio and the nation honor law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve and died in the line of duty.
“This just unfortunately reinforces the daily dangers both in Union Township and across the country,” Chief Gaviglia said.
“It happening during Police Memorial Week is just a reminder to just how dangerous the job is, even today, and just day to day you don’t know what’s going to happen. Despite our best training and best intentions and everything else, at the end of the day when someone confronts us with a knife or a gun or any other type of weapon and refuses repeated commands to stop, action has to be taken and sometimes, unfortunately, the outcome leads to this.”
“I hate getting these phone calls. I’m getting old,” the chief said. “They say this is a young man’s game. It’s just emotionally crippling for everybody. It’s draining and, you know, some days, it feels like there’s no happy ending.”
