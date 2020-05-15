’Drive thru graduation’ Friday at The Children’s Home of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Children’s Home and the Heidt Center of Excellence will hold its first-ever “drive- thru graduation” Friday.
Seventeen graduating seniors will be recognized during a 6 p.m. ceremony at the non-profit agency’s main campus in Madisonville at 5050 Madison Road.
“We have some of the brightest and most passionate educators in Greater Cincinnati,” said Pam McKie, chief operating officer of The Children’s Home. “As the state slowly began its phased reopening, we assembled a task force to explore whether it was even possible to do something special and more personal for our students. The team came up with an innovative ‘drive-thru graduation’ concept.
“Our park-like campus and circle drive will allow the graduates to travel seamlessly and safely in their car with their family and get the recognition they deserve,” McKie said.
Graduates and their families will park their vehicles at the campus’ Upper School and will proceed in alphabetical order through the circle drive in their cars at spaced intervals.
At the top of the circle, their diploma and other gifts will be placed in the trunk or handed through the car window depending on the family’s preference.
Then, the car will travel to the end of the circle drive where a photographer will offer the opportunity for the family to have a picture made to mark this milestone accomplishment for their graduating senior.
A limited amount of staff members will line the campus circle drive, maintaining social distancing, to cheer and wave to the graduates as they pass by in their cars.
“We wanted to do something special for our seniors; but, obviously keeping safety and adherence with state guidance as our top priorities,” said McKie.
“We’ve coordinated with our partners at Cincinnati Police Department, have a plan to maintain appropriate social distancing, and are ensuring staff and students will not be in direct contact with each other.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.