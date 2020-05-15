FC Cincinnati updates ticket policy due to COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Fans who bought FC Cincinnati tickets for the 2020 season can get a refund or wait another year to see their favorite team play.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, FC Cincinnati made changes to their ticketing policy.
FC Cincinnati officials say those who bought tickets for this season will be automatically credited on their FC Cincinnati account for next season.
Those who want to keep their purchases for the 2020 season will also have a 10% appreciation credit automatically applied to their 2021 account.
Fans who do not want to keep their 2020 tickers can request a full refund if:
- Matches are cancelled
- Matches are to be played to an empty stadium
Fans who bought tickets through the FC Cincinnati Foundation donations can contact the FC Cincinnati Sales and Service Staff at 513-977-5425 or email at tickets@fccincinnati.com.
Officials say that fans who bought tickets through their partner SeatGeek should talk to their customer service team at 888-601-4802 or fccincinnati@seatgeek.com.
