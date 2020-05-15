Fountain Square will soon add outdoor tables and chairs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Socially distant tables and chairs will be returning to the Square starting Monday, May 18 to provide additional outdoor dining space.
Several businesses can reopen Friday in Ohio including restaurants with seated outdoor service for diners.
The City of Cincinnati will be closing some streets and lanes in its Downtown and Over-The-Rhine neighborhoods to create patio seating for local restaurants beginning Friday.
According to 3CDC, which is facilitating the program, eight restaurants have already completed the permit process and will expand with outdoor seating.
Senate, Abigail Street, Krueger’s, Bakersfield, The Mercer, and Pontiac BBQ will be taking over parking lanes in front of their businesses.
Pepp & Dolores and Maize OTR will be utilizing a partial street closure on 15th Street.
Restaurants can stay open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on the weekends.
The Fifth Third Bank construction team said Fountain Square’s new permanent stage is expected to be complete by mid-July.
All organized events at Fountain Square remain canceled until further notice.
Fountain Square restroom hours change to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily, starting Monday.
