Goshen Police Department mourns loss of officer

GOSHEN, Ohio (FOX19) - An officer from the Goshen Police Department has died.
The department says Officer Kristen Carih passed away after her fight with Gioblastoma.
Carich was a Special Police Officer assigned as a School Resource Officer and will be missed by many throughout the community.
Kristen started at the police department on May 6, 2019.
“Her kind heart, generous spirit, and tenacious zeal for life were just a few of the qualities that she brought every day and the world is a little less bright without her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and closest friends at his time,” the department said.
