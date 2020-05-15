Kentucky Speedway still “full steam ahead” for July racing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Kentucky Speedway is planning to have racing on the second weekend of July as scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the NASCAR schedule.
“We’ll be ready for that weekend and ready for all three races,” said Kentucky Speedway GM Mark Simendinger on Friday. "Our directions (from NASCAR) are to go full steam ahead.”
The NASCAR triple-header weekend in Sparta is currently scheduled to kick off on Thursday, July 9, with the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, followed by the Xfinity Alsco 300 on Friday and the Quaker State 400 rounding out the weekend.
NASCAR has released a racing schedule through June 21 that does not include spectators. That could change, subject to NASCAR’s jurisdiction, by the time racing arrives in Sparta.
“I’ve never had to prepare for two different scenarios," said Simendinger. "We have to prepare as if we are going to have spectators in the grandstands, or a scenario that we don’t have spectators. We don’t where we’re going to fall into all of that.”
The NASCAR season resumes without fans Sunday in Darlington with the Real Heroes 400 at 3 p.m. on FOX19 Now.
“NASCAR is committed to doing what they have to do to get these races in," Simendinger added. "I think this is a really good thing for sports fans in general and for our country.”
