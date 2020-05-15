Madison schools want rights to arm teachers, staff

MADISON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Madison Local Schools are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to make a decision about arming teachers and the training that comes with it.
They are now appealing an earlier ruling that they must have police-level training - which would be about 728 hours.
A student opened fire on Feb. 29, 2016, shooting two classmates at Madison’s Junior/Senior High School.
Parents then started calling for armed teachers.
A Butler County judge ruled that staffers are not peace officers and shouldn’t have to go through all that training, but a 12th District Court judge overruled that, stating that the school district shouldn’t arm teachers with guns if they aren’t skilled.
