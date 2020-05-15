Man charged with murder of woman in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Winton Hills, according to a CPD release.
Sharde Tarplay, 25, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday night after being shot on Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Hills, police say.
Friday afternoon, police announced the arrest of DeShawn Willingham Jr., 26, on murder charges for Tarplay’s death.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit said they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.
News of the arrest comes one day after police held a press conference in which they said homicides have doubled in the city during the pandemic as compared to the same time period in 2019.
As of April 17, according to the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence, there were 102 shootings in the city, 21 fatal and 91 non-fatal. In less than a month, those numbers have jumped to 29 fatalities and 120 non-fatal shootings.
CPD Chief Eliot Isaac and FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils used the briefing to call on county judges to set higher bonds for violent offenders.
