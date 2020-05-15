Man critically injured after vehicle runs into gas line in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is hospitalized after his vehicle ran into a gas line in Middletown Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded around 2:50 p.m. to the Air Products facility in the 2500 block of Yankee Road.
Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli says the driver hit an above-ground gas main outside the facility.
The crash brought down power lines which ignited the gas main resulting in fire shooting 30 feet in the air, according to Lolli.
Chief Lolli says the driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with burns and is in critical condition.
A few nearby homes were evacuated briefly as a precaution.
The fire was extinguished around 3:30 p.m. when the gas was cut off.
Air Products makes gas products like helium and hydrogen.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.