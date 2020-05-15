Man who confronted Union Township officer with knife killed in police-involved shooting, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A 49-year-old man has died from a police-involved shooting during a confrontation with an officer in Union Township overnight, police said.
The officer was dispatched to an area near Bach Buxton Road and Elick Lane off Ohio 32 for a report of a disturbance about 10:30 p.m., according to a police news release.
Upon arrival, the officer was confronted and approached by a man armed with a knife.
Police said the man, Robert Tincher, ignored repeated commands from the officer to put the knife down.
As a result of the confrontation, the officer had no choice but to fire her gun to defend herself, striking the man to stop the threat of deadly force, said Police Chief Scott Gaviglia.
Tincher was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds and died.
The officer was not hurt and is on paid administrative leave for three days, which is customary in these situations. She is a 14-year veteran of the Union Township Police Department.
Her name is not being released.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, the chief said.
The fatal police-involved shooting comes as the nation, Ohio and our local communities honor law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate price and died in the line of duty and salute the men and women in blue who protect and serve every single day.
The last four Ohio officers who were killed in the line of duty all came from the Tri-State: Detective Bill Brewer with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods, Dayton Police Officer Jorge Del Rio and, most recently, Springfield Township Police Chief Kaia Grant.
“This just unfortunately reinforces the daily dangers both in Union Township and across the country,” Chief Gaviglia said.
"It happening during Police Memorial Week is just a reminder to just how dangerous the job is even today and just day to day you don’t know what’s going to happen. Despite our best training and best intention and everything else, at the end of the day when someone confronts us with a knife o a gun or any other type of weapon and refuses repeated commands to stop, action has to be taken and, unfortunately, sometimes the outcome leads to this.
“I hate getting these phone calls. I’m getting old,” the chief continued. “They say this is a young man’s game. It’s just emotionally crippling for everybody. It’s draining and, you know, some days, it feels like there’s no happy ending.”
