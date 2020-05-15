National Peace Officer Memorial Day activities

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, the Cincinnati Police Department will honor fallen officers on National Peace Officer Memorial Day.
The Light Ohio Blue initiative is taking place through May 15 throughout Ohio.
Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to show support to the law enforcement personnel who protect communities.
Light Ohio Blue works to honor and pay respects to the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty as well as those currently serving sworn and civilian staff.
Police Memorial Day Activities:
The Cincinnati Police Department will livestream activities on the department’s Facebook page for remote viewing and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Beginning at sunrise, the Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guards will be stationed in vigil at the Police Memorial on Ezzard Charles Drive. The vigil will conclude at sunset.
- 9:50 a.m. Police Officer Alphonse Staples will sing the National Anthem.
- 10:00 a.m. The family of Springdale Police Department Police Officer Kaia Grant will arrive at the memorial with members from the Springdale Police Department. Officer Grant’s family accompanied by Police Chief Thomas Wells will lay a wreath at the Memorial. Invocation by Pastor Tom Ellis followed by remarks from Chief Wells.
- 11:00 a.m. Daughter of retired Cincinnati Officer Mark Roush, Heather Roush, will sing three songs.
- 11:30 a.m. FOP Lodge 69 President Dan Hils will offer remarks followed by Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac.
- 12:00 p.m. FOP Lodge 69 representatives and family members of three retired Cincinnati Police Department officers that have passed away since the COVID-19 pandemic began will present flowers at the memorial with a brief reading from the FOP Chaplain.
Marked Cruiser Caravan:
To conclude Police Memorial Day, local law enforcement agencies will form a marked police vehicle caravan that will stage at the Springdale Police Department beginning at 7:30 p.m. and depart from Springdale Police Department at sunset.
