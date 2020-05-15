Nearly 50% of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana fall in 80 years old and over category

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that nearly 50% of those who died due to COVID-19 are at least 80 years old.
Health officials say the total number of deaths is 1,580, and the total number of positive cases is 26,655. Overall, those who tested for the virus is 165,448.
In the FOX19 viewing area, the majority of those who died are between the ages of 50 and 59, said health officials.
Here are the county-by-county positive cases, deaths, and the number of people tested in the FOX19 viewing area.
- Fayette County: 40 cases, four deaths, 375 tested
- Franklin County: 107 cases, seven deaths, 301 tested
- Dearborn County: 157 cases, 18 deaths, 642 tested
- Ohio County: 11 cases, zero deaths, 70 tested
- Ripley County: 106 cases, six deaths, 650 tested
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths, 177 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 92 tested
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.