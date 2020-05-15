Newport approves more than $300K to improve streets

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Grandview Avenue will be improved with new paving under a $335,000 contract the City of Newport Board of Commissioners approved with Riegler Blacktop.
The city said the project, funded through a state grant, includes the paving of Grandview from Central Avenue to near Main Street.
It will also include the installation of a storm water sewer to improve traffic flow.
"At a time when finances are tight due to the COVID-19 virus and the disruption to the economy, we were fortunate and able to be creative with a state grant to pay for this project,” Newport City Manager Tom Fromme said in a news release. “This is another example of our staff securing funds and the City Commission unanimously approving plans to improve infrastructure in the city.”
The work is expected to be completed by September.
